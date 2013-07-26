Mexico central bank more worried on growth, minutes show

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers were unanimous in leaving interest rates on hold at 4 percent at their meeting earlier this month, minutes of their discussion showed on Friday.

The minutes also showed most members of the policymaking board saw more risks to growth, while the outlook for inflation had improved.

The majority played down recent volatility in local financial markets due to expectations about the U.S. Federal Reserve withdrawing stimulus, saying the adjustment had been orderly and had not contaminated inflation expectations.