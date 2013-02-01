Mexico central bankers split over rate cut signal -minutes

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers unanimously decided to keep interest rates steady at 4.5 percent at their meeting two weeks ago, according to minutes of their discussion released on Friday.

But policymakers appeared to have split over the bank’s signal to markets that it may cut rates given risks to growth and if a downward inflation trend is confirmed.

“The majority of board members considered that the economy could grow at a faster pace without observing inflation pressures, in which case it would be possible to have a lower level of rates without compromising convergence to the inflation goal,” the minutes said. In contrast, one member argued that sending a rate cut signal could be premature.