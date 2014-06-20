Mexico cenbank minutes show rate cut decision divided

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank split over the decision to cut interest rates earlier this month, but the majority said slack in the economy had increased while risks to inflation had improved, minutes showed on Friday.

Central bank board members voted 3-2 when it cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to a record low of 3.00 percent on June 6, surprising all 21 analysts polled by Reuters.

Minutes showed the majority agreed to communicate that the surprise move was not beginning of rate cut cycle. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)