Mexico central bank says rate hold decision unanimous-minutes
July 25, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank says rate hold decision unanimous-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers were unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates at a record low earlier this month, with the majority signaling slack in the economy persists while the inflation outlook remains positive, minutes showed on Friday.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their July 11 meeting to hold their benchmark rate at 3.00 percent.

Mexico’s central bank delivered a surprise 50 basis point cut last month, saying a sluggish economy gave it room for a one-off cut to spur growth without fanning inflation pressures.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle

