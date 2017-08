MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank board agreed they needed to raise interest rates last month to avoid price contagion and anchor inflation expectations, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

The Banco de Mexico voted 4-0 in its May 18 decision to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent, its highest level since March 2009, in a move that surprised most analysts. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)