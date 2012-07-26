FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carstens says Mexican monetary policy in neutral stance -BBG
July 26, 2012

Carstens says Mexican monetary policy in neutral stance -BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank chief on Thursday said the country’s monetary policy was in a neutral stance and that a cut to the benchmark interest rate was not “imminent.”

“If conditions present themselves, we would loosen monetary policy, but also at the same time, and this is the neutral position we have taken, we are prepared to tighten monetary policy if also certain events take place,” central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said in an interview in London with Bloomberg TV.

Asked if he would join other central banks in loosening monetary policy if Mexican inflation was not above the central bank’s 4 percent upper limit, Carstens said, “I don’t discard it, but I would say that it is not imminent.”

Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady last week as it eyed a spike in inflation, but it noted a growing risk of a global downturn, suggesting policymakers may not raise rates even if prices climb higher.

