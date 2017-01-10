OECD's Gurria expects stronger Mexico growth in 2017

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy will grow slighty more in 2017 than last year, OECD chief Jose Angel Gurria said on Tuesday, going against the consensus view that protectionist policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will hurt the Latin American nation.

Gurria, himself Mexican, said a depreciation in the peso currency would make Mexico's exports more competetive, boosting the economy above the 2.2 percent growth of 2016. He predicted further improvement in 2018.