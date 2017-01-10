FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
OECD's Gurria expects stronger Mexico growth in 2017
January 10, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 7 months ago

OECD's Gurria expects stronger Mexico growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy will grow slighty more in 2017 than last year, OECD chief Jose Angel Gurria said on Tuesday, going against the consensus view that protectionist policies by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will hurt the Latin American nation.

Gurria, himself Mexican, said a depreciation in the peso currency would make Mexico's exports more competetive, boosting the economy above the 2.2 percent growth of 2016. He predicted further improvement in 2018.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper

