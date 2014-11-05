FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico finmin says may use hedge if oil price falls much further
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico finmin says may use hedge if oil price falls much further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance minister said on Wednesday that the country could use derivatives to shore up this year’s budget if the price for Mexican crude falls much below $70 per barrel.

“In order that we would have to execute the hedge for this year, the oil price would need to fall far below 70 dollars,” Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said at an event in Mexico City.

Mexico’s crude mix MEX-OSP traded around $74.21 on Wednesday. The federal government relies on oil income to fund about one-third of its budget. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.