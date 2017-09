MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela on Thursday said he expects budget planning for 2016 to include a lower oil price estimate if prices continue their current trend.

Aportela spoke at a hearing before lawmakers. Mexico’s government relies on oil sales from the state-run oil company to fund about one-third of its revenue and lawmakers budgeted a price for the Mexican crude mix of 79 dollars a barrel in 2015. (Reporting by Dave Graham)