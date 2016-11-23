FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mexico cenbank cuts 2017 growth outlook, cites possible US risks
November 23, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico cenbank cuts 2017 growth outlook, cites possible US risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday narrowed its 2016 growth forecast, and cut its 2017 outlook, adding it may revise estimates if new U.S. policies have a negative effect on Mexican exports and foreign investment in the country.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank tweaked its 2016 growth forecast to between 1.8-2.3 percent compared to a previous estimation of 1.7-2.5 percent. It cut its 2017 economic growth outlook to between 1.5-2.5 percent versus a previous 2.0-3.0 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

