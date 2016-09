UPDATE 1-ULA chief says recovery from space launch accident typically 9-12 months

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 8 If history is any guide, Elon Musk's SpaceX could be grounded for nine to 12 months while it investigates the cause of last week's launch pad accident and makes any repairs, according to the chief executive of SpaceX's primary U.S. competitor on Thursday.