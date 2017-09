MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the central bank could act if a bout of weakness in the peso hits inflation expectations.

Carstens, speaking to reporters in Mexico City following congressional testimony, said that the peso, which hit a record low in March, has room to appreciate and that currency gains would help cool inflation pressures. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)