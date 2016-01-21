FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carstens says peso slump overdone-Bloomberg TV
January 21, 2016

Mexico's Carstens says peso slump overdone-Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Global foreign exchange market moves are not reflecting fundamentals and the Mexican peso should rebound from current levels, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens told Bloomberg TV on Thursday at a meeting at Davos.

Carstens said that Mexico continued to favor rules-based intervention mechanisms and that Mexico would decide if it could extend or modify a current program of dollar auctions next week.

Carstens said the current dollar auction program was helping smooth out the sharp moves in the currency, which hit a record low on Thursday. The peso has shed nearly 9 percent in January, on track to post its worst month since 2012. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

