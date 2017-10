(Corrects headline to read “dollar” auction)

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexico on Monday said it would suspend a mechanism for dollar auctions triggered by sharp moves in the peso, which was put in place in November, 2011.

The foreign exchange commission said in a statement that volatility in the exchange rate had decreased, which meant that such auctions were no longer necessary. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Alexandra Alper)