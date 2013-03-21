FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico finmin says any FX intervention would be rules-based
March 21, 2013

Mexico finmin says any FX intervention would be rules-based

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexican finance minister Luis Videgaray on Thursday said his country will continue with its flexible exchange rate and that any intervention would be rules-based.

Mexico’s peso hit its strongest levels in more than 1-1/2 years this week. Mexico has eschewed the direct intervention and capital controls that other emerging-market countries have used to tame currency gains.

Investors are watching to see if Mexico will reinstate a more market-friendly, rules-based mechanism of auctioning dollar “put” options, which could show authorities are growing uncomfortable with the pace of peso gains.

Videgaray was speaking at an event hosted by U.S. news agency Bloomberg in Mexico City.

