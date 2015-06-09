FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico will look in ensure orderly FX market-finance minister
June 9, 2015

Mexico will look in ensure orderly FX market-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign exchange commission will look to ensure an orderly market amid global volatility due to the outlook on U.S. interest rates, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.

Mexico’s peso hit a record low last week amid concern that higher U.S. borrowing costs will push investors to dump emerging market assets.

Mexico’s central bank avoids directly intervening in the market, but the country’s exchange commission has activated two different dollar auction programs to cushion the peso’s slump since late last year. (Reporting by Noe Torres)

