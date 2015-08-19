FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico cenbank will act to stop peso depreciation hitting inflation-Carstens
August 19, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico cenbank will act to stop peso depreciation hitting inflation-Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday he will do everything possible to ensure that the depreciation of the peso does not hit inflation.

Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said the bank has to be vigilant to keep inflation low and stable, and that measures to protect peso are working.

“You can be sure that the Banco de Mexico will do everything in our tool kit to perpetuate this situation” of low and stable inflation, he said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)

