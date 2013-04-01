FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico March factory activity slows to weakest since January 2012
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico March factory activity slows to weakest since January 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexican factory activity growth slowed for the third month in a row in March to its weakest pace of expansion since the start of last year, a survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 52.2 in March, its lowest reading in 14 months, down from 53.4 in February, after adjusting for seasonal variation.

Although the reading above 50 showed continued expansion, output growth hit its lowest since April 2011, the start of the data series, while price inflation for factory parts eased sharply from an eight-month peak in February.

Manufacturing exports are equivalent to about 25 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the country has been shielded from a weak global economy by continued U.S. demand for goods such as cars and televisions.

Mexico’s growth is seen slowing this year to around 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent in 2012 due to weaker U.S. demand.

HSBC economist Sergio Martin said he expected growth of only 3.2 percent in 2013, noting the data “suggests that the loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector will prevail in the first quarter of 2013.”

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.