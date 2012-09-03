FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican manufacturing sector growth eases in August-PMI
September 3, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Mexican manufacturing sector growth eases in August-PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Mexico’s manufacturing sector slowed slightly in August but new orders picked up, a survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 55.1 in August from 55.2 in July, after adjusting for seasonal variation.

The reading above 50 indicated factory activity continued to expand, only less rapidly. New orders rose to 58.52 from 57.55 in July and export orders also rose. The extra demand meant firms depleted their stocks of finished goods.

Government data on Aug. 24 showed exports rebounded in July and if that continues in August, it will be a positive sign for third-quarter growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy, which is closely tied to the United States.

“The manufacturing sector might keep on growing at a healthy pace in the coming months, showing resilience to the global headwinds. However, if a slowdown in the US manufacturing sector consolidates, we would expect Mexico’s industrial sector to follow suit,” said HSBC economist Sergio Martin.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States and its factories operate in near lock-step with their counterparts north of the border.

The HSBC Mexico PMI showed an increase in input costs, although the rate of increase was the slowest in more than a year.

Mexican inflation is at its highest levels in more than two years amid a spike in fresh food prices, but the low price pressures felt by manufacturers are a good sign these are not feeding into the wider economy.

Mexico’s central bank has kept its main interest rate on hold at 4.5 percent for the last three years and it is not expected to change its stance anytime soon as policymakers eye the spike in inflation and the risk of slower U.S. growth.

The index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
