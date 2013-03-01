Mexican manufacturing growth slows for second month in Feb-PMI

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Mexico’s manufacturing sector eased for the second month in a row in February to its lowest in more than a year, a survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 53.4 in February, after adjusting for seasonal variation, down from 55.0 in January.

Although the reading above 50 showed continued expansion, it was the slowest growth since January 2012 and both output and new order growth slackened.

Firms also reported higher input prices, with the rate of input price inflation at the highest since June 2012.

Manufacturing exports are equivalent to about 25 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the country has been shielded from a weak global environment by continued U.S. demand for goods such as cars and televisions.

The government expects Mexico’s growth to slow this year to around 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent in 2012, but a collapse in overseas demand for manufactured goods could drag that even lower.

HSBC economist Sergio Martin said he expected growth of only 3.2 percent in 2013.

“Although the index remains at a healthy level, it eased for the second month in a row. This suggests that the loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector will prevail in the (first half of) 2013,” he said.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.