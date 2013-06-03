FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico factory activity growth flat in May-PMI
June 3, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexican factory activity growth remained steady in May at nearly a two-year low, held back by a fall in new export orders, a survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was flat in May at 51.7 on par with April, after adjusting for seasonal variation, its lowest reading since August 2011.

The reading above 50 showed continued expansion.

However, new export orders dipped for the first time since December, and at the fastest pace since April, 2011, the start of the data series.

Selling prices also continued to contract as firms tried to win new business, but at a slower rate than in April.

Manufacturing exports are equivalent to about 25 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the country had been shielded from a weak global economy by continued U.S. demand for goods such as cars and televisions.

Mexico’s growth is seen slowing this year to around 3.1 percent from 3.9 percent last year.

HSBC economist Sergio Martin said the survey suggested manufacturing weakness would continue into the second quarter, prompting the bank to revise its estimate for Mexican growth in 2013 down to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.

