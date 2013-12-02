FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Mexico factory sentiment hits 8-month high in Nov
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Mexico factory sentiment hits 8-month high in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s manufacturing sector sentiment rose to its highest in eight months in November as a strong increase in new orders suggested a nascent economic recovery may gain more steam.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index jumped to 54.4 in November, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from an upwardly revised 51.1 in October.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading means a contraction.

The November reading on output pointed to expansion after a contraction in October, while new orders posted their strongest level since March on higher demand.

“This month’s result suggests that the manufacturing sector will maintain the recovery process started recently,” said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.

Mexico’s economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year, while rising exports in October pointed to further recovery after a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.