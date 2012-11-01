Mexican manufacturing sector growth rebounds in October-PMI

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Mexico’s manufacturing sector rebounded in October after three months of declining growth, helped by the fastest increase in the pace of new orders since May, a survey showed on Thursday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.1 in October from 54.4 in September, after adjusting for seasonal variation.

The reading above 50 indicated factory activity continued to expand.

Just over one-third of polled companies saw production rise last month, while new orders rose from a six-month low in September to one of the highest readings in the 19 months since the survey began.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States and its factories operate in near lock-step with their counterparts north of the border.

After a dip in U.S. demand for Mexican exports, growth in Latin America’s second-biggest economy likely eased to about 3.3 percent in the third quarter, year-over-year, from a 4.1 percent rate in the second quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

A drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to a nearly four-year low in September and a rise in consumer confidence in the United States to a five-year high last month could bode for stronger demand for Mexican goods in the final months of 2012.

The HSBC survey also showed input prices, or the cost of parts used in the manufacturing process, rose in October at their slowest pace since the survey began in April 2011 in a sign that a stronger peso may be curbing inflation pressures.

Mexico’s peso hit a more than six-month high in early October. A stronger local currency could help curb a spike in inflation, which cooled in early October from a 2 1/2-year high registered in September.

Mexico’s central bank has kept its main interest rate on hold at 4.5 percent for the past three years, but policymakers said last week they could soon raise interest rates if inflation does not abate.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.