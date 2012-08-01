Mexican manufacturing cools in July as slowdown weighs-PMI

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Mexico’s manufacturing sector slowed slightly in July as factories depleted supplies for new goods amid a slowdown in global growth, a survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 55.2 in July from 55.9 in June, after adjusting for seasonal variation.

The reading above 50 indicated factory activity continued to expand, only less rapidly. Stocks of purchases fell to 49.5 in July, below 50 for the first time in six months. The sub-50 reading indicates depletion of input inventories.

The pace of growth in output and new orders weakened slightly from June. Solid demand for Mexican exports in the United States has helped support Latin America’s No. 2 economy as a global downturn weighs more on Brazil.

A flagging U.S. labor market is dragging on demand for Mexican manufactured exports, which slipped for the second straight month in June, data showed last week.

“If a slowdown in the U.S. manufacturing sector consolidates, we would expect Mexico’s industrial sector to follow suit,” Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico said in a statement.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States and its factories operate in near lock-step with their northern counterparts.

The HSBC Mexico PMI showed an increase in input costs, although price increases slowed to their weakest pace in a year.

Mexican inflation hit a 1/2-year high in early July and the weakness of the peso currency is making imports more expensive, which could fan consumer prices higher.

Mexico’s central bank has kept its main interest rate on hold at 4.5 percent for the last three years and it is not expected to change its stance anytime soon as policymakers eye the spike in inflation and the risk of slower U.S. growth.

The index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.