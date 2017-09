(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending gained pace in the third quarter, the national statistics office said on Friday. Pct change Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2014 Private spending q/q 0.8 0.6* 0.4* Private spending y/y 2.9 2.8* 2.1* Aggregate demand q/q 1.1 0.9* 0.7 Aggregate demand y/y 3.6 3.1* 3.4* * revised (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)