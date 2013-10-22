Analysts see 25 bps Mexico rate cut, bets on 50 bps grow -Banamex

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - An increasing number of analysts expect Mexico’s central bank to opt for an aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut on Friday, though most still see a more moderate 25 basis point cut, Mexican bank Banamex said in a survey published on Tuesday.

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 3.75 percent in September to counter an economic slowdown. A Reuters poll on Friday showed 21 of 26 analysts see another 25 basis point cut on Oct. 25.

Of 23 analysts polled by Banamex, 4 forecast a 50 basis point reduction, while 18 expected a 25 basis point cut this month, and one analyst foresaw a quarter point cut in December.

Banamex did not say when its poll was conducted.