UPDATE 1-Mexico's Carstens- central bank does not have easing bias

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is not leaning toward another interest rate cut, governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding the market had read too much into some of his recent comments.

“We are not indicating any bias over the future movement of the interest rate,” Carstens told reporters.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps rose after the comments as investors trimmed bets on another rate cut this year. In March, the central bank cut is benchmark rate to a record low of 4 percent.

The peso briefly firmed to a session high after Carsten’s comments, since stable interest rates could increase the appeal of Mexican assets to yield-hungry investors.

On Monday, Carstens said in a radio interview Mexico’s central bank would consider cutting rates again if inflation falls below 4 percent in the second half of the year.

Analysts think the central bank has become uncomfortable with the pace of the peso currency’s recent gains, which have been backed by a tide of foreign investment that has driven bond and stock prices to record highs this year.

The yield on Mexico’s one-year interest rate swap fell by 10 basis points on Tuesday following Carstens’ earlier comments, the biggest one-day move in about 17 months, as the market bet on another cut later this year.

“My comment did not have the intention of pre-committing to a future direction for interest rates,” Carstens said. “All the same, I did not use the precision that I should have used.”

The central bank targets annual inflation of 3 percent, with a one percentage point tolerance zone each side. Inflation accelerated to 4.72 percent in early April, although the central bank has said it expects the spike to be temporary.