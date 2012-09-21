FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Mexico cenbankers see more reasons to hike rate-minutes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Some Mexico cenbankers see more reasons to hike rate-minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Some Mexican central bankers see more reasons for a possible interest rate hike, although most see worsening risks to the growth outlook, minutes of the September rate meeting showed on Friday.

Banco de Mexico policymakers were unanimous in their Sept. 7 decision to keep rates on hold at 4.5 percent but they had signaled they could tighten monetary policy in the future after inflation jumped to its highest in almost 2-1/2-years in August.

Most policymakers thought risks to growth had worsened since the previous policy meeting while most saw downside risks to inflation in the medium term.

Most members said they would only act if monetary policy could be useful in checking price rises, the minutes showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.