Mexico central bank rate cut was 4-1 split decision-minutes
March 22, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bankers disagreed on their move to cut interest rates to a record low, minutes of their March discussions showed, marking their first divided rate decision since the bank began publishing minutes two years ago.

The minutes, released on Friday, showed that one of the five members voted to keep rates on hold.

Banco de Mexico cut interest rates two weeks ago to 4.0 percent, taking borrowing costs to a new record low as policymakers bet they are winning the battle against inflation in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

