FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico central bank holds rates, sees better growth
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico central bank holds rates, sees better growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at a record low on Friday, highlighting signs of improving growth and tame price pressures in Latin America’s second economy.

The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Policymakers said downside risks to growth remain, but the balance of risks to the economy has improved marginally.

Cooling inflation after a spike in January from new taxes gives the bank more room to support weak growth, which sank to a four-year low of 1.1 percent last year. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.