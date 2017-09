MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Friday, noting tame price pressures and pointing to slack in the economy, suggesting that borrowing costs will remain steady.

The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters, after policymakers surprised markets by delivering a 50 basis point cut last month. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Alexandra Alper)