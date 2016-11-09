FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico cenbank, govt hold off new measures after Trump victory
November 9, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico cenbank, govt hold off new measures after Trump victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank governor and finance minister held off announcing any new measures to protect the country's tumbling peso on Wednesday, after Donald Trump's victory sent it down by as much as ten percent.

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said in a news conference that uncertainty and volatility had increased since Trump's win, but that there was no immediate impact on trade rules between the two countries.

The central bank will hold a planned monetary policy meeting next week, Governor Agustin Carstens said. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
