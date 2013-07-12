FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Mexico's central bank holds rates, says growth outlook worse
July 12, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Mexico's central bank holds rates, says growth outlook worse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady on Friday, noting risks to economic activity had increased, and it said it would closely monitor the effect of slower growth on inflation. The Banco de Mexico left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll. It had cut by 50 basis points in March.

Policymakers said their current stance was in line with the outlook for no generalized price pressures and they said the balance of risks for inflation had improved.

