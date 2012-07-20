Mexico central bank keeps interest rates on hold

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank left interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected by economists, and noted that growing risks of a severe global slowdown could eventually crimp both growth and inflation pressures.

The Banco de Mexico cut rates following the credit crisis in late 2008 to counter a deep recession but has kept its key rate steady since mid-2009.

The central bank said short-term inflation risks had risen due to a spike in agricultural prices, but that the impact on core goods prices from a weak currency had been limited.