Mexico's central bank holds interest rates, brushes off inflation spike
April 26, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's central bank holds interest rates, brushes off inflation spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady on Friday and said it would remain attentive to a recent jump in consumer prices, although it expected this to be temporary.

The Banco de Mexico left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll. It had cut by 50 basis points in March.

Policymakers said their current stance was in line with the outlook for no generalized price pressures and downside risks to growth persisted.

