Analysts see Mexican interest rates on hold in June
June 1, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

Analysts see Mexican interest rates on hold in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Analysts expect Mexico’s central bank to keep interest rates on hold next week and see the chance of a rate cut this year diminishing, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.

All 16 analysts polled expected the Bank of Mexico to leave rates unchanged at 4.5 percent on June 8 as the central bank balances an uncertain global environment with a weak peso, which may drive up inflation.

Rates have been unchanged for nearly three years and central bank board members were unanimous in their last meeting in holding them at the current level.

The poll showed analysts saw only a 13 percent chance of a rate cut this year, down from 27.9 percent in the last survey.

The median expectation was for rates to remain on hold through 2013 and more expected the next move to be a hike than to be a cut. But views were split on the timing, with one tipping a hike this year, five in 2013 and four in 2014.

