MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that it is highly likely that Mexico will raise interest rates this year, given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected increase in borrowing costs.

Speaking at an event in Mexico city, Carstens said “facing the imminent increase in interest rates in the United States, there is a high probability that interest rates in Mexico will have to go up also this year.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)