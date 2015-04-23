FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico weighs economy's need for low interest rates vs Fed - Carstens
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico weighs economy's need for low interest rates vs Fed - Carstens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments on growth)

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is weighing the weak economy’s need for low interest rates against the pressure to act if the Fed hikes, governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

Carstens told lawmakers that policymakers will not hesitate to raise interest rates if inflation is threatened by weakness in the peso due to bets for higher U.S. interest rates.

He later suggested policymakers had room to hike off a current record low of 3 percent without crimping the economy.

“If we raise a little I think it won’t have a major impact on economic growth,” Carstens said at a congressional hearing in Mexico City.

Mexico’s central bank is expected to hold borrowing costs steady next week, according to a Reuters poll, and analysts project policymakers will raise rates by 25 basis points in the third quarter.

The peso last month sank to a historic low against the dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that higher U.S. interest rates will push investors to drop emerging market assets.

But data on Thursday showed that annual inflation cooled closer to the central bank’s 3 percent target in early April, reaching 3.03 percent, giving policymakers room to keep rates low for now.

Mexican growth is expected to be just below 3 percent this year after expanding 2.1 percent last year amid slack domestic demand. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.