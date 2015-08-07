Mexico's Carstens says could adjust rates ahead of Fed if needed-WSJ

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexican policymakers are ready to adjust borrowing costs when the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates, but could move sooner if the peso requires it, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We have prepared ourselves to pretty much adjust interest rates when liftoff takes place, but if the conditions in the peso market require, we can act ahead of the Fed,” Carstens said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Diane Craft)