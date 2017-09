MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Friday and argued that a recent spike in inflation would quickly fade next year even as the economy mounts a modest recovery.

The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 15 of 16 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Michael O‘Boyle)