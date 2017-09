MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday at a record low as policymakers highlighted the risk that a slump in the peso could add to inflation pressures.

The central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 19 of 20 analysts polled by Reuters. IDL:nL6N0TI4BK] (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Alexandra Alper)