Mexico central bank holds rates steady after peso rally
March 18, 2016 / 7:19 PM / a year ago

Mexico central bank holds rates steady after peso rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady on Friday, noting that measures taken by financial authorities had helped spur a recovery in the peso.

The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at 3.75 percent, as expected by all 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters this week. In February, the central bank surprised markets with a hike that was aimed at supporting the battered peso.

The central bank said that it would monitor risks to inflation from currency weakness and noted the outlook for growth was still sluggish. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)

