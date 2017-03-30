FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Mexico cenbank hikes again, but slows pace after peso rally
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico cenbank hikes again, but slows pace after peso rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row on Thursday, but policymakers slowed the pace of hikes on the back of a rally in the peso.

The board of the Banco de Mexico unanimously decided to raise its main rate by a quarter percentage point to 6.50 percent, as expected by 15 of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank had hiked in 50-basis point moves in its previous four meetings. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.