Mexico's proposed reforms could boost country's ratings-S&P

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A raft of reforms proposed by Mexico’s new president Enrique Pena Nieto could help the country raise its BBB sovereign debt rating, an S&P official said on Thursday.

“Signs of progress could lead to upwards ratings momentum,” said Lisa Schineller, head of sovereign ratings for Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Mexico’s new government, which took office in December, has pledged to push reforms of the State-owned energy giant Pemex and boost the country’s paltry tax take.