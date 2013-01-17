FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's proposed reforms could boost country's ratings-S&P
January 17, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's proposed reforms could boost country's ratings-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A raft of reforms proposed by Mexico’s new president Enrique Pena Nieto could help the country raise its BBB sovereign debt rating, an S&P official said on Thursday.

“Signs of progress could lead to upwards ratings momentum,” said Lisa Schineller, head of sovereign ratings for Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Mexico’s new government, which took office in December, has pledged to push reforms of the State-owned energy giant Pemex and boost the country’s paltry tax take.

