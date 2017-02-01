Remittances to Mexico up in December ahead of Trump presidency

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Remittances to Mexico rose by 6.2 percent compared with the same month a year earlier in December, the first full month after the surprise U.S. election victory of Donald Trump, who has threatened to block the transfers to pay for his border wall.

Mexicans abroad sent home more than $2.3 billion in December, Mexican central bank data showed on Wednesday. Most of that amount came from the United States. Remittances can include personal checks, money orders, electronic transfers and cash, according to the central bank's website.

The sum was slightly below the figure in November, the month of Trump's victory, when remittances jumped by nearly 25 percent, the biggest increase in more than 10 years.

Republican Trump ran a campaign steeped in anti-Mexican rhetoric and threatened to halt transfers from Mexican nationals unless Mexico agreed to pay for the wall he wants built on the U.S. southern border to keep out illegal immigrants.

Mexico has said it will defend the free flow of remittances and tariff-free commerce under the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump says he will dump if he cannot renegotiate it to American advantage. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Matthew Lewis)