October 21, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales post biggest drop since December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell in
August compared to July when adjusted for seasonal factors, data
from the national statistics agency showed on Monday, backing
bets the central bank will lower borrowing costs to support
growth.
    It was the biggest fall since December.
    Mexico's economy contracted for the first time in four years
in the second quarter. A Reuters poll on Friday showed most
analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points this week for the second month in a row
in order to support the economy.  
   
 Retail Sales   Aug         July        Aug 2012

 month/month    -1.4        0.34        1.66
 year/year      -2.2        1.3         4.8

