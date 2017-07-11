MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open for at least a year rose by 5.4 percent in June compared to the same month a year earlier.

The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales grew 8.5 percent compared to June 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)