BRIEF-Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating, farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open for at least a year rose by 5.4 percent in June compared to the same month a year earlier.
The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana as well as other department stores. Total sales grew 8.5 percent compared to June 2016, the group said. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)
* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
WASHINGTON, July 11 The top U.S. Senate Republican said on Tuesday he would unveil a revised version of major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump on Thursday but deep divisions within the party left the stalled bill's prospects uncertain.