FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Antad sees retail sales growth slowing in 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Antad sees retail sales growth slowing in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds latest looting figures from gasoline price hike protests)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's retailer association Antad said on Tuesday it expects same store retail sales to grow 4.2 percent this year, down from 6.3 percent in 2016.

Same store sales grew 5.3 percent in December, according to the association, which includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana, in addition to other chains.

Antad also said that a total 681 stores had been sacked throughout Mexico this month after a double-digit hike in gasoline prices put into effect by the government on Jan. 1 prompted widespread protests and violence.

Much of the looting, which cost member stores over 1.9 billion pesos ($88.76 million), occurred in the central Mexican states of Mexico, Veracruz and in the capital. ($1 = 21.4070 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.