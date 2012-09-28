FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worsening inflation outlook in Mexico worrisome-cenbanker
September 28, 2012

Worsening inflation outlook in Mexico worrisome-cenbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A worsening outlook for inflation in Mexico is ‘worrisome’, central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

In the text of a speech to a chapter of the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce in New York, he noted private-sector forecasts for inflation to exceed 4 percent through the rest of the year.

“The worsened scenario is worrisome, as inflation imposes a significant cost on society,” Sanchez said.

The Banco de Mexico targets inflation of 3 percent, with a one percentage point tolerance zone on each side. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O‘Boyle)

