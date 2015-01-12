FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prolonged Mexico peso weakness could impact inflation-Sanchez
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Prolonged Mexico peso weakness could impact inflation-Sanchez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prolonged weakness of Mexico’s peso could have an impact on inflation but lower fuel prices, cheaper phone bills and favorable tax effects will likely help reduce annual inflation in the short-term, a top Central Bank official said on Monday.

Central Bank Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said in a presentation added downside risks to Mexican economic growth include a continued decline in oil output and prices, as well as social unrest that stems from long-running drug gang violence.

Mexico will probably have to raise interest rates this year, given the Federal Reserve’s own expected hike in U.S. borrowing costs, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.